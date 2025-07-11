© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Utah County's growing need for homeless services and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM MDT
In a park pavilion, one woman hands another a water bottle. There is also a dog between them.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Advocate Bonnie Shiffler-Olsen hands out water to Angelica Peterson, a woman who is experiencing homelessness, at Maeser Park in Provo on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins, Leia Larsen, and Courtney Tanner join us this week to talk about the latest news, including an increasing need for homeless services in Utah County, a mine coming to Sevier Dry Lake, and a two-year Tribune legal battle revealing why Utah’s former higher ed boss was accused of sexual misconduct.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
