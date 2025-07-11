Utah County's growing need for homeless services and more on Behind the Headlines
Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins, Leia Larsen, and Courtney Tanner join us this week to talk about the latest news, including an increasing need for homeless services in Utah County, a mine coming to Sevier Dry Lake, and a two-year Tribune legal battle revealing why Utah’s former higher ed boss was accused of sexual misconduct.
Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
LINKS:
- Utah’s former higher ed boss was accused of sexual misconduct. A two-year Tribune legal battle now reveals why.
- While officials stay silent, demand for homeless services has grown in Utah County. Everyone’s struggling with the influx.
- A mine is coming to Sevier Dry Lake. Here’s what it could mean for Utah’s dust pollution