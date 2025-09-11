Logan City opens public survey for feedback on Canyon Road improvements

The city of Logan is asking its residents for input on proposed changes that will decide the future of Canyon Road.

The proposal calls for building an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of Canyon Road, from 600 East at the base of the dugway to 1200 East.

But the idea has sparked debate.

Supporters say a north-side sidewalk would mean fewer driveways and side streets for pedestrians to cross.

However, the sidewalk would also mean the loss of beloved mature Ash trees, the need for costly retaining walls, and the addition of a new crosswalk at the base of the dugway.

Some residents argue taxpayer dollars would be better spent improving the existing sidewalk on the south side.

There’s widespread support for planting more trees along the route, but where those trees go depends on whether the north sidewalk moves forward.

This streetscape project is part of a much larger plan: Starting in spring 2026, Logan City will begin the First Dam Tank and Waterline Project, which includes a new 10 million gallon water storage tank and transmission lines, along with Canyon Road improvements that support broader city goals, like trail connectivity and safer transportation.

The feedback from residents will guide how the roadway, sidewalks, and surrounding areas are rebuilt after the new water line goes in.

The online survey is just three questions long, and can be found at Logan City's website.

