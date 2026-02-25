Daily news: With another incoming storm, avalanche danger is up in northern Utah

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Feb. 25. In this edition:



The National Weather Service issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for northern Utah

Utah has a new website to more easily access state services

State leaders are asking the federal government for $1 billion for Great Salt Lake

More snow is expected this week, which means higher avalanche danger in northern Utah.

The National Weather Service issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning in the mountains of northern Utah and southeast Idaho Wednesday morning that stays in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Utah Avalanche Center also said there’s high avalanche risk for Logan, Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake, and Provo.

Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely, so recreationists in especially the backcountry are advised to avoid travelling through avalanche terrain , including staying off and out from under slopes greater than thirty degrees.

The warnings come after three people were killed in separate avalanche accidents in the past week.

Utah is simplifying its online government presence

Utah leaders are working to simplify the government’s online presence with a new online portal for multiple state services.

The website, MyUtah.gov , currently has four categories of services: life and health services, employment and financial assistance, licensing and permits, and community.

Users can then get to the correct page or forms for their needs, whether it’s immunization records or getting a hunting permit.

Governor Spencer Cox said they will continue to develop and add to the platform, which can be accessed on a computer or mobile device.

Utah wants $1 billion from the Trump administration for Great Salt Lake

After comments of support from President Donald Trump, Utah is asking the federal government for $1 billion to support Great Salt Lake.

Trump said it was, quote, "very important to save the Great Salt Lake” in a social media post on Saturday and said he would work with Governor Cox to make the lake healthy.

While it’s unclear if Utah will get any of the funds they’re requesting, state leaders said the president’s post was a positive sign because it could carry weight in future funding discussions.

The Utah State Legislature has passed a variety of bills about the struggling lake and water conservation in the past few years — but has rejected many more, with some opponents arguing they haven’t done enough.