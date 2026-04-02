Daily news: Measles cases in eastern Utah doubled last week

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, April 2. In this edition:



Utah had a surge of measles cases in especially eastern Utah last week

The Ogden Twilight concert series has announced this year's lineup

A new scam is targeting Utah workers who filed compensation claims

Measles cases in eastern Utah doubled last week

Measles cases have doubled in eastern Utah in the last week.

On Wednesday, Utah health officials confirmed there had been 56 total confirmed cases in Uintah, Duchesne, and Daggett counties, compared to 23 as of last week.

Across the state, 73 more Utahns were diagnosed with measles in the last week — nearly half of the cases in the nation during that time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials encourage those who are able to get two doses of the MMR vaccine, which is 97% effective. Almost all infections in Utah since last June have been in unvaccinated people.

Here’s the lineup for the Ogden Twilight concert series

The lineup for this summer's annual Ogden Twilight concert series is here.

Running from June 9 to October 7, headline acts include The Black Keys, Of Monsters and Men, Sofi Tukker, and Big Thief.

Tickets are available online for individual shows or with a season pass, with VIP options also available.

More information on the concert series is available on the Ogden Twilight website.

This scam targets Utah workers’ compensation claims

A new scam in Utah and across the nation is targeting workers who have filed compensation claims.

The scammers pose as representatives of the Utah Labor Commission asking for payment — but the real Utah Labor Commission says that no legitimate workers’ compensation process requires upfront payment to get benefits.

Other key warning signs of a possible scam include communication that’s not from an @utah.gov email address, attorneys not licensed in the right state, and asking for payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

Workers can verify if a claim or communication is real by contacting the Industrial Accidents Division.

If you suspect a scam, you can also contact the Utah Division of Consumer Protection online or by calling 801-530-660.