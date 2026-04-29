Former Logan employees allegedly helped court attendee evade ICE agent

Two former Logan employees are under federal investigation after they allegedly helped someone evade a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, according to the city.

Logan spokesperson George Woodward said an ICE agent planned to apprehend a person at the city’s justice court on April 9, when the person — whom Woodward declined to name — was there to appear in a scheduled hearing.

“Before the agent was able to do so, it is alleged that two city employees helped the individual leave the building through a non-public exit to avoid being apprehended,” Woodward said. “Those employees have since resigned from their city positions. Federal agents are investigating the incident.”

Though Woodward said the judge can’t recall what charges the person faced, Woodward said they were not related to immigration status. Cases related to immigration are handled by federal courts.

In Utah, people appear in justice court for class B or C misdemeanors, ordinance violations or infractions.

Woodward said other city employees who were at the justice court saw what happened, and “circumstances suggested the two employees may have been involved.” Logan City has not made any formal allegations against the former employees, he said.

He did not immediately say whether the person who was targeted by ICE left before or after the scheduled hearing.

In a statement Friday, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Homeland Security Investigations was conducting an active and ongoing investigation into the matter.

“We remind the public, and government officials, that impeding or obstructing federal law enforcement is not only dangerous but also a crime and a felony,” the spokesperson said. “Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin has been clear: anyone who obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

It is unclear who the ICE agent was targeting and whether the agency ever arrested the person.

Because the former city workers are under investigation, Woodward declined to identify them or their former positions.