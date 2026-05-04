Daily news: Utah's first ever state historical museum opens next month

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, May 4. In this edition:



Utah's first ever state historical museum opens next month

White sturgeon may get stocked in two northern Utah reservoirs

Utah is one of two states without its own historical museum. Next month, that changes

Utah’s first ever state historical museum is opening next month.

The Museum of Utah will include over 30,000 artifacts, the majority of which have never been seen in public.

When it opens on June 27 at the North Capitol Building in Salt Lake City, the museum will have about 950 of those on display, with plans to rotate them out every several months.

Besides Hawaii, every state in the country already has a state museum. After a decade of talks, Utah’s was finally funded by lawmakers as well as the state’s specialty black license plates.

White sturgeon may get stocked in two Utah reservoirs

North America’s largest freshwater fish could be coming to some of Utah’s lakes.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is considering introducing 50 white sturgeon to Hobbs Reservoir in Davis County and another 50 to Grantsville Reservoir in Tooele County.

The department said this would help increase species diversity in Utah’s fisheries and is part of a larger effort to manage fisheries with Utah’s changing water conditions.

However, they said they were aware of the risk of introducing a new species and will monitor the growth and condition of the new fish.