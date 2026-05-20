Daily news: After over 80 years, the remains of a Utah Marine have been identified

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, May 20. In this edition:



A Utah Marine's remains returned home after over 80 years

Half of Riverton is under a boil water order

After over 80 years, the remains of a Utah Marine killed in WWII have been identified

After over 80 years, the remains of a Salt Lake City Marine who was killed during World War II are on their way home.

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Helmut Behlert was killed on the island of Saipan on June 15, 1944, at the age of 27.

After the end of the war, remains were recovered from the island but couldn’t be identified. Then, in 2022, those remains were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s lab to be analyzed.

Scientists were able to identify that the remains were Behlert and his family received a full briefing on his identification.

He was scheduled to be buried in San Bruno, California, on Wednesday, less than a week before Memorial Day.

About half of Riverton residents are under a boil water order

Many residents in Riverton are under a boil water order after secondary irrigation water got mixed into culinary water.

City officials said they discovered the “illegal cross connection” in one property owner’s system, which has now been disconnected.

The boil order is in effect between 3200 West and the east border of Riverton, which is about half the city.

The city said it will likely have results on Thursday on whether E. Coli or other contaminants are in the drinking water.