© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Senate president demands 75% reduction in Stratos data center area

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:57 PM MDT
A headshot of J. Stuart Adams wearing a suit and tie.
senate.utah.gov
Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams is a Republican representing Davis and Morgan counties.

Utah’s top-ranking lawmaker says he has sent a letter to Kevin O’Leary demanding changes to his plan to build the Stratos data center in Box Elder County.

Utah Senate President Republican J. Stuart Adams is calling for a 75% reduction in the project's footprint, along with additional environmental protections and greater transparency, before the project can move forward.

In a press release Adams mentioned public feedback and further review of the proposed center as the reason for a request to review how water from the center will be treated and dedicated to Great Salt Lake.

Adams is also demanding O’Leary and his team enter into a memorandum of understanding to protect and preserve wildlife and agricultural uses and is demanding an independent scientific and engineering analyses for incorporating heat-capture technologies.

In the letter, Adams details ways he wants O’Leary to work with state and federal agencies to guarantee the data center exceeds environmental performance requirements.

Finally, Adams is demanding O’Leary cooperate with state agencies to create a transparent, public-facing website that will provide public access to processes, including water and air quality permits.

On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced an executive order directing state agencies to coordinate closely with one another, local governments, and policymakers during the data center proposal state review process.

Letter from Senate President Stuart Adams to Kevin O'Leary.pdf

Tags
Politics Stratos Data Center ProjectUPRData CentersGreat Salt Lake
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst