A popular Ohio ice cream chain is landing in Cache Valley

The writing is (literally) on the wall — Cache Valley is getting another ice cream shop.

In recent weeks, crews installed a Handel’s Ice Cream sign on a building in downtown Logan, and last week, the company said the location is “opening soon” on its website.

The new shop will sit at 45 N. Main St., next to the Carol and Jim Laub Plaza, which features a splash pad in the summer and ice-skating rink in the winter.

Logan spokesperson George Woodward said the city recently issued a building permit to remodel the interior of the upcoming ice cream shop.

According to Hillary Frei, the chief marketing officer for Handel’s Ice Cream, the Ohio-based company has not released an opening date for its Logan location, but it is looking to start scooping its frozen dessert sometime this year.

Handel’s once topped National Geographic’s Top 10 list of best ice cream spots.

The new ice cream shop will be the 14th Handel’s Ice Cream location in Utah.