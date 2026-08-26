Daily news: Iron County School District could get a shorter school week next year

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Aug. 26. In this edition:



Tremonton-Garland Police decided not to use Flock-like cameras after a test run

The Tremonton-Garland Police Department removed a license plate reader camera from its jurisdiction, saying it didn’t provide sufficient benefit.

The department was testing the technology, a Motorola version similar to Flock cameras.

These cameras have been under scrutiny in Utah and across the country for privacy issues and misuse.

After the trial period, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department said the camera didn’t give enough benefit to justify the cost or concerns.

They removed the camera and said they won’t be purchasing one for future use.

Meta is paying Utah and other states $12 billion in a social media addiction settlement

Utah is one of the many states getting millions of dollars from a social media lawsuit against Meta.

That lawsuit argued that apps like Facebook and Instagram had intentionally addictive algorithms and other features that harmed teens’ mental health.

Meta settled the case, agreeing to add child-safety measures to those apps and pay over $12 billion to 47 states.

That number could rise to $17 billion if other tech platforms agree to similar terms.

Utah will get $212 million of that settlement, possibly up to $301 million, over the next 10 years. Governor Spencer Cox said he’ll recommend lawmakers to allocate that money for youth programs.

Utah still has ongoing litigation against TikTok and Snap, owner of Snapchat, for similar issues of mental health.

Iron County School District approved a shorter school week

Iron County School District could have a four-day school week next year.

The district narrowly approved the change Tuesday night for the 2027-28 school year, with the option to delay another year if needed.

It comes after years of research, town halls, and stakeholder surveys, though there still wasn’t unanimous approval from board members or residents. Some were concerned about losing quality of education and economic factors for families.

District spokesperson Shauna Lund said the district will look into resources for students who need them on the new day off school.