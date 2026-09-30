Logan residents honor 9/11 first responders with annual stair climb

Twenty-five years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, communities around the United States and the world participated in a memorial stair climb.

They gathered together to honor the 441 first responders who died that day. Firefighters made up 343 of those first responders.

Utah State University collaborated with their Veterans Resource Office and the Logan City Fire Department to host a stair climb in Logan.

Those at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium climbed 2,200 steps. That’s equivalent to the 110 story World Trade Center that first responders climbed up to rescue the initial victims. Nearly 3,000 people died that day from the attacks.

Many participants wore full firefighting gear — weighing between 45 and 75 pounds — while climbing the stairs.