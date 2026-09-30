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Logan residents honor 9/11 first responders with annual stair climb

Utah Public Radio | By Spencer Wilkinson
Published September 30, 2026 at 9:09 AM MDT
A man in a firefighter uniform rings a silver bell.
Spencer Wilkinson
/
Utah Public Radio

Twenty-five years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, communities around the United States and the world participated in a memorial stair climb.

They gathered together to honor the 441 first responders who died that day. Firefighters made up 343 of those first responders.

Utah State University collaborated with their Veterans Resource Office and the Logan City Fire Department to host a stair climb in Logan.

Those at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium climbed 2,200 steps. That’s equivalent to the 110 story World Trade Center that first responders climbed up to rescue the initial victims. Nearly 3,000 people died that day from the attacks.

Many participants wore full firefighting gear — weighing between 45 and 75 pounds — while climbing the stairs.

Tags
Utah News 9/11First RespondersFirefightersUtah State UniversityLogan City Fire Department
Spencer Wilkinson
My love for politics and writing brought me to UPR in February of 2025. Though I started as just a digital intern, I have loved spending the past few months collecting jobs like Pokémon cards. As a USU senior pursuing an English degree and a Journalism minor, I spend a lot of time on campus — working on homework and thinking about USU in general. When I get a chance to breathe, I love to read and get little treats with friends.
See stories by Spencer Wilkinson