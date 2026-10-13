Daily news: Why did Pornhub put its lawsuit against Utah on hold?

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Oct. 13. In this edition:



Pornhub is halting its lawsuit against Utah until after the legislative session

Pornhub’s lawsuit against Utah is on hold — at least for now.

The site’s parent company Aylo sued the state for its new age-verification requirements, which includes consumers using a virtual private network, or VPN.

A federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that law last month. Lawmakers are considering amending it during the next legislative session, which starts in January.

Because of that, Aylo agreed to stall its litigation until the end of the legislative session in March.

Guardsman Pass is temporarily closed due to winter weather

Guardsman Pass is temporarily shut down because of winter weather.

The scenic byway connects Park City, Heber Valley, and Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Parts of the canyon were already damaged on Sunday by excessive runoff from heavy rainfall this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the pass will reopen Thursday morning. Transportation officials encouraged drivers to check weather and road conditions before heading out as Utah’s wet weather continues.

Dozens of runners were rescued near Moab after being stranded by floods

Dozens of runners and volunteers are back home after being stranded for almost 12 hours by flooding in southern Utah.

The Moab 240 ultra marathon started Friday and was meant to go through Tuesday. Runners make their way across a titular 240 miles of Canyonlands and Arches National Parks.

That path includes crossing Cottonwood Creek. But by Saturday night, it had reached flood levels from the storm and was unsafe to cross. The road also wasn’t passable for crews to drive in.

About 70 participants had to stay at the nearby Bridger Jack aid station overnight.

On Sunday morning, the San Juan Sheriff’s Department was able to set up an ATV shuttle to get the runners out, group by group. Then a school bus drove everyone safely back to Moab.

Most of the state was under a flood watch over the weekend. Those watches are no longer in effect.