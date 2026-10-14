Daily news: You can help name two otter pups at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Oct. 14. In this edition:



Great Salt Lake Tracker billboards are back as the lake continues to decline

The public can help name two otter pups at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Billboards tracking the Great Salt Lake’s decline are back along the Wasatch Front

Billboards along the Wasatch Front are once again reminding Utahns of the Great Salt Lake’s decline.

Each has a simple design that says “Great Salt Lake is collapsing” in large, bold letters and a marker to show the current water levels.

When the nonprofit Grow the Flow first launched the billboards last year, they showed the lake at just over one-third of its natural volume.

Now, they show water levels have dropped another 8%.

Grow the Flow says the billboards are designed to show Utahns the reality of the lake’s decline. More than that, though, they’re meant to build public support to make saving the Great Salt Lake a priority for state leaders.

You can help name two otter pups at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper welcomed two Asian Small-clawed otter pups earlier this year, and now they want the public to help name them.

The aquarium made a shortlist of options for both pups, each meaning something in Indonesian or Tagalog.

You can vote for your favorite on the aquarium’s website as many times as you’d like through Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Two random guests who vote for the winning name will also get four tickets to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

The pups were born on June 6 to two resident Asian Small-clawed otters. They’re the first of their species to be born at the aquarium.