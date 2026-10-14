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Daily news: You can help name two otter pups at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published October 14, 2026 at 5:50 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Oct. 14. In this edition:

Billboards tracking the Great Salt Lake’s decline are back along the Wasatch Front

Billboards along the Wasatch Front are once again reminding Utahns of the Great Salt Lake’s decline.

Each has a simple design that says “Great Salt Lake is collapsing” in large, bold letters and a marker to show the current water levels.

When the nonprofit Grow the Flow first launched the billboards last year, they showed the lake at just over one-third of its natural volume.

Now, they show water levels have dropped another 8%.

Grow the Flow says the billboards are designed to show Utahns the reality of the lake’s decline. More than that, though, they’re meant to build public support to make saving the Great Salt Lake a priority for state leaders.

You can help name two otter pups at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper welcomed two Asian Small-clawed otter pups earlier this year, and now they want the public to help name them.

The aquarium made a shortlist of options for both pups, each meaning something in Indonesian or Tagalog.

You can vote for your favorite on the aquarium’s website as many times as you’d like through Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Two random guests who vote for the winning name will also get four tickets to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

The pups were born on June 6 to two resident Asian Small-clawed otters. They’re the first of their species to be born at the aquarium.
Tags
Utah News Great Salt LakeWater ConservationZoos and Aquariums
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood