A video game is a new marketing strategy at Utah State University

Utah State University launched its virtual “Aggie-verse” through Roblox this fall.

Roblox is an online multi-player game where a person can play in multiple worlds, with different themes and games to experience a virtual version of reality.

The university is using it as a marketing tool for upcoming Generation Alpha students. The team put together its own server, or world, for people to experience campus life on the interactive platform.

“They'll have a sense of community, you know, a social group, hopefully, within the space. They're finding themselves becoming an Aggie in this virtual space,” said David Sharratt, the project lead, in a press release video interview done by Taylor Emerson.

He said this initial launch is only the beginning and they intend to regularly update the server.

“I think it's kind of interesting that we decided to put our time and energy into making a Roblox world. But I think it could be effective,” said Lily Lambert, a Utah State University student.

Not all students shared the same opinion.

“I think that spending money on a Roblox world or creation or whatever was a really poor use of university resources," said Conner Andrus.

“It's a well-known game, it's going to get out," said Easton Lower. "Everyone knows what it is, and it's also enjoyable at the same time."

People can now visit “Aggie-verse” on the university’s site where they can play games and participate in other college experiences.