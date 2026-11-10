Daily news: Utah wants to hear from insulin users as part of a pricing lawsuit

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Nov. 10. In this edition:



Providence voters approve possibly taking on the Cache County Library

After fears of closing over the past year, the Cache County Library in Providence is one step closer to stability.

Providence asked voters to approve a property tax increase to keep the library open and transition it from county to city ownership.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it passed with about 54% approval.

The final decision won’t come until the city council votes next week. City Council member Carrie Kirk told FOX13 they would likely go with what the citizens voted for.

Part of Cottonwood Road was washed away in southern Utah

Recent rainfall washed away part of Cottonwood Road in southeast Utah.

The damaged road is currently impassable for all vehicles, according to the Bureau of Land Management Paria River District.

The agency is working with Kane and Garfield counties to assess the damage.

They asked visitors to avoid the area until repairs are complete, especially because emergency response could be significantly delayed.

The trial for Charlie Kirk’s accused killer is set for summer 2028

A judge has officially set the trial date for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year.

Jury selection will begin on June 21, 2028, just over 19 months from now.

It’s somewhat of a middle ground between conflicting scheduling desires from involved parties. Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, wanted the trial in fall 2027, and the state called for a date in early 2028.

Robinson’s defense, however, said the massive amount of data they have to review means they might not be ready until late 2029.

If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty.

Utah wants to hear from insulin users as part of a pricing lawsuit

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection wants to hear from insulin users about their experiences with insulin pricing.

Those responses will be used to support the state’s ongoing lawsuit against major insulin manufacturers and third-party companies that act as middlemen for the drug.

Utah claims they artificially increase the cost of the life-saving medication.

According to the agency, around 200,000 Utahns live with diabetes. Those people spent an estimated $1.7 billion dollars on care after their diagnosis — a quarter of money spent on healthcare.

You can learn more about the lawsuit and submit a complaint on the Utah Division of Consumer Protection’s website.