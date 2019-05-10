Ride The Rails: A Storytelling Exploration Of Utah's Early Railroad

When the last tap pounded the Golden Spike into place, the telegraph operators standing alongside tapped out the word DONE. Whistles blew and hats flew through the air – the Transcontinental was done but railroading in Utah had really just begun.

Within a few years, a railroad spur to Salt Lake was completed, Ogden had started to become a bustling junction city and the Utah Northern was coming over the Mendon Hill and dropping into Cache Valley.

At UPR, we’ve been collecting train stories. We celebrate by saying hats off to those who worked on the trains and three cheers for the people who lived on the tracks.

A special treat! Below is the film documentary DONE - The Story of the First Transcontinental Railway. It was first broadcast to a nationwide audience in May 1969 on the 100th anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad and the driving of the "Golden Spike". Special thanks to Rick Hughes and Mary Heers for digitizing this documentary so we can continue to learn about railroad history. Enjoy!

