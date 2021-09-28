© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Arts and Culture

Eating The Past: USU's Historic Cookbooks

Utah Public Radio | By Jamie Sanders
Published September 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM MDT
PhotoJennifer9.2.21.jpg

On this week's Eating the Past, we hear from Jennifer Duncan, USU Special Collections Librarian & Curator of Books, about the USU History Department's series by the same name. 

You can find the Library Guide here, and view the History Department's YouTube playlist here.

Jeannie Sur
With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
See stories by Jeannie Sur
