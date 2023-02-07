Cache Valley Chocolate Festival returns in person after 2 years online

Nancy Sassano, a proposal development specialist at USU, is also the chair of the festival committee and has served on the State Board of Planned Parenthood for the last 12 years.

Sassano explained that the festival is a delicious competition that also serves the community.

“It is a friendly culinary competition, a sumptuous sampling session and a generously supported fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Utah and our Logan health center," Sassano said.

People from around the community have the opportunity to create and enter chocolate desserts and treats to be judged and also sampled by those who attend the festival.

The entries are submitted by both professional and amateur bakers.

Attendees who purchase a ticket will be able to sample ten of the desserts.

There will also be a live auction and a silent one, where desserts will be auctioned off and the festival will feature live music as well.

All of the money raised at the festival goes towards the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah said Sassano.

“So the funds that are raised support all the activities and the clinical services of Planned Parenthood throughout the state and without that kind of support, we would have a lot less of that," Sassano said.

The Festival will be taking place this Saturday night at 6:30 at the Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door.

“It's not an expensive event to attend like a lot of fundraisers, we really try to keep it very, community-oriented, so affordable $10. And it's great; it's a fun night out and we really just see a very wide variety of people that come to the event," Sassano said.

For more information on the Chocolate Festival visit https://www.thechocolatefest.com/

