This northern Utah Pride celebration was hosted by a beauty collective

Over the weekend, Mystik Collective, an alternative beauty collective, held their second annual pride event.

While many Cache Valley residents are used to celebrating Pride in September, Livi Poppleton-Pitcher works hard to make sure the LGBTQ+ community feels welcome all year round. She co-owns Mystik Collective.

“Mystic Collective is a collective of like-minded individuals in the beauty industry that are trying to create a safe space for queer and alternative people," Poppleton-Pitcher said. "We wanted to make an event that centered around the queer and alternative people being recognized in the beauty industry.”

Jacob Jensen / Jjpeg Studios

Mystik’s social media manager and Poppleton-Pitcher’s younger sibling, Emmalee Poppleton, said transgender inclusivity was a large factor in the planning process.

“We really wanted to specifically welcome the trans community," they said. "Beauty is a really hard industry for trans people, it can be intimidating. … So kind of being like, ‘hey, these are things that can be really gender affirming’.”

The event included hair styling and makeup classes, as well as several drag performances at the Riverwoods Conference Center. The center gifted their space to the collective for the event.

Jacob Jensen / Jjpeg Studios

About 400 people attended the event Sunday, June 14, doubling the turnout of last year’s event.

Last year, Mystik held their first Pride event in conjunction with their grand opening. The celebration was held in their studio and featured six vendors. This year, the vendor list quadrupled to 24.

Emmalee Poppleton said vendors were chosen in hopes of helping small artists gain a bigger following and showcasing LGBTQ+ friendly businesses.

“We wanted to … really hone in on giving back," they said, "helping out other vendors get themselves out there as an ally, and also everyone who's coming as a patron or a customer is now able to find more businesses.”

They said it can be beautiful when the LGBTQ+ community comes together, especially in a valley so small.

“Community is the strongest type of bond that we can have right now, and community is resistance in times like these,” Poppleton said.

Advertising for the event say proceeds would go toward laser hair removal for a trans person close to the Mystik Collective.