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LionHeart Hall's performance of 'Next to Normal' is intimate and explosive

Utah Public Radio | By Spencer Wilkinson
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM MDT
On a theatre stage, a woman with long blonde hair reaches out a hand toward a man with his back to the camera. Between them are two teenagers that sit next to each other on a bed.
LionHeart Hall

“Next to Normal” is a rock musical that follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder. It also tracks her family as they attempt to navigate their lives and manage her mental health.

Though the show originally opened in 2008, it got its start in 1998 in a 10-minute workshop. The sketch by Brian Yorkey, titled “Feeling Electric,” was about a woman undergoing electroshock therapy.

Yorkey then collaborated with composer Tom Kitt and director Michael Greif and debuted it at the Second Stage Theatre in New York City, where it ran for three months. The next year, the trio took the musical to Broadway, closing after 733 performances.

Celeste Baillio leads LionHeart Hall's performance as Diana.

Baillio takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride with high highs, low lows, and twists and turns at the end of every scene.

Opposite Baillio is Landon Weeks as Dan. He’s Diana’s stressed, mostly optimistic, and questioning husband.

He acts as the glue of the family and makes believable promises throughout the show — even though he knows his character can’t follow through.

Chase Summers plays Diana and Dan’s son, Gabe. His complex character attempts to comfort his mom throughout the show.

His strong voice demands the audience’s attention while he drifts around the stage in “I’m Alive” and “Aftershocks.”

Recent high school graduate Molly Gordon shines as Natalie, the couple’s neglected teenage daughter, who spirals into substance abuse. Gordon is a powerhouse in her ballad “Superboy and the Invisible Girl.”

The performance seems very reminiscent of the 2024 West End production, performed in London and available on PBS. Similarities can be seen in set design, hair and costuming, and even choreography at times. Occasionally, it seems as if director Micah Coombs attempts to replicate the production with full on precision.

LionHeart Hall is a perfect, intimate venue for this show. The performance hall is smaller than your average theater and seats are very close to the stage, pulling you into the show.

A few important notes to listeners who may be interested in seeing the musical. The show explores themes of mental illness, grief, suicidal ideation, drug use, and hallucinations.

It is also crucial to note that bipolar symptoms and treatments are different depending on the individual and the musical does not intend to represent all experiences.

To get tickets to one of the show’s remaining performances, visit lionhearthall.com.
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Arts and Culture UPRUtah TheatretheatreLive TheatreMental HealthLionHeart Hall
Spencer Wilkinson
My love for politics and writing brought me to UPR in February of 2025. Though I started as just a digital intern, I have loved spending the past few months collecting jobs like Pokémon cards. As a USU senior pursuing an English degree and a Journalism minor, I spend a lot of time on campus — working on homework and thinking about USU in general. When I get a chance to breathe, I love to read and get little treats with friends.
See stories by Spencer Wilkinson