Daily news: Utah's cyclosporiasis cases are almost all from out-of-state travel

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Aug. 4. In this edition:



Utah confirmed nearly 50 cyclosporiasis cases, mostly from out-of-state travels

Utah state health officials have confirmed almost 50 cases of cyclosporiasis since May.

Notably, all but five of those cases involved people traveling outside of Utah, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

No food products have been recalled within Utah at this time.

The report comes during an ongoing outbreak in especially the Great Lakes region with thousands of cases. Two people in Michigan died of cyclosporiasis this week.

Utah Transit Authority is taking public comment on a possible fare increase

The Utah Transit Authority is considering increasing its fares next year.

Under the proposal, baseline fares would go from $2.50 to $3.

The authority said the changes would help pay for increasing operational costs since they last set the fare in 2013.

There will be a virtual meeting to give an overview and answer questions on Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Public comments on the proposal are open until Sept. 9. You can comment on their website, by emailing hearingofficer@rideuta.com, or by calling 801-287-3888.

There are new closures in Sanpete County because of an active fire

The Manti-La Sal National Forest closed more areas because of the Black Canyon Fire in Sanpete County.

Portions of the Ferron Ranger District are now closed, including land northeast of Reeder Canyon Trail and south of Potters Canyon Road. The closure will also affect Potters Pond Campground.

Additional closures can be found on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website.

The lightning-caused Black Canyon Fire has burned about 500 acres since July 30.

A new Utah music festival featuring Benson Boone was cancelled without explanation

Organizers of a new music festival in Salt Lake City have canceled the event without explanation.

The Yours Always festival was scheduled for early October, with tickets going on sale in late June. Sombr and Benson Boone were some of the two dozen artists booked to perform.

However, ticket holders have now received refund emails saying the festival was called off for “unforeseen circumstances.”

The event’s website and social media accounts are also down.