What do you want to know about Great Salt Lake?

Utah leaders have set a goal to raise Great Salt Lake by seven feet to 4,198 feet above sea level by the time Utah hosts the 2034 Winter Olympics.

It will be a monumental task to save and dedicate the additional 800,000 acre feet of water needed each year — that’s twice the amount of water used in homes and on yards in the Great Salt Lake Basin — especially with this year’s record-low snowpack and extreme drought.

Utah newsrooms who have banded together to cover the lake as the Great Salt Lake Collaborative will cover all of the developments by politicians, philanthropists, residents, businesses, farmers, and industries.

Take this quick eight-question survey so we can report on what matters to you. We want to know what questions you have, your hopes and fears and how the lake affects you.

Questions? Contact me at info@greatsaltlakenews.org.