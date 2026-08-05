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Great Salt Lake Collaborative
A blue color gradient graphic shows a drop of water. Text reads, "Great Salt Lake Collaborative."
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

What do you want to know about Great Salt Lake?

By Heather May
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
Clouds and mountains reflect off the Great Salt Lake's surface.
Charles Uibel
/
Utah Department of Environmental Quality

Utah leaders have set a goal to raise Great Salt Lake by seven feet to 4,198 feet above sea level by the time Utah hosts the 2034 Winter Olympics.

It will be a monumental task to save and dedicate the additional 800,000 acre feet of water needed each year — that’s twice the amount of water used in homes and on yards in the Great Salt Lake Basin — especially with this year’s record-low snowpack and extreme drought.

Utah newsrooms who have banded together to cover the lake as the Great Salt Lake Collaborative will cover all of the developments by politicians, philanthropists, residents, businesses, farmers, and industries.

Take this quick eight-question survey so we can report on what matters to you. We want to know what questions you have, your hopes and fears and how the lake affects you.

Questions? Contact me at info@greatsaltlakenews.org.
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Environment UPRThe Great Salt Lake Collaborative