'The Outsider' is a hysterical satirical production

The Lyric Repertory Company's final production, “The Outsider,” follows the awkward, shy, and clumsy Lt. Gov. Ned Newly as he is thrown into office after the governor is impeached. Newly’s team goes to extreme, hilarious, and meaningful measures as he navigates having to uphold his position and avoid a special election,

Written by Paul Slade Smith, “The Outsider” (originally titled “A Real Lulu") first performed on June 16, 2015. Directed by Tom Mula, the play premiered at Peninsula Players Theatre in Fish Creek, Wisconsin.

Director Jay Stratton does an incredible job of bringing out the play’s political commentary — despite its inherent silliness — ensuring the two tones compliment each other.

USU acting professor Paul Mitri leads the cast as Newly, stumbling around the stage, grimacing, murmuring, and at times screaming — making for a laugh-out-loud comedy.

In tandem with his comedic moments, Mitri knows how to inspire an audience. He delivers a beautiful monologue near the end of the play, encouraging audience members to appreciate the value of public service and togetherness.

Samae Allred shines as Louise Peakes, the play's bright-eyed, scatterbrained temporary receptionist. Allred’s character is extremely endearing, despite her forgetful and interruptive nature.

Reporter and cameraman duo Ariana Whatcott as Rachel Parsons and Herb Newsome as A.C. Peterson work flawlessly together, shining a light on corrupt news stations and the average American’s view of the political system.

With four musicals in The Lyric’s season, “The Outsider” stands out as the only straight play. The lack of songs, however, encourages the audience to pay closer attention to the dialogue, tone, and body language of each actor.

With that being said, physical comedy was played up to an extreme — lasting a little too long or being too over the top at times. And while the play encouraged nuances and complexity within characters, it was often difficult to figure out who to root for and who was the “bad guy.”

Despite its satirical nature, the political play seems perfectly suited to America’s 250th anniversary — it encourages audience members to understand state and federal government systems and work together to create a well-rounded society.