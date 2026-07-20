Daily news: Pioneer Day will have a ‘hybrid’ fireworks policy this year

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, July 20. In this edition:



Pioneer Day will have a ‘hybrid’ fireworks policy this year

Gov. Spencer Cox issued a “hybrid” fireworks policy ahead of Pioneer Day this week.

It allows cities and towns to go back to their previous fireworks restrictions before the Fourth of July ban. However, they can also contact the Utah State Forester for an all-out ban in their community.

The flexibility is because recent precipitation improved fire danger in many areas, but not all.

As always, fireworks are banned on all federal, state, and unincorporated lands.

Fireworks are allowed from Wednesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 25. The Unified Fire Authority has specific hours on when fireworks can be discharged.

The Babylon fire is almost completely contained

Crews have almost completely contained Babylon Fire, the largest fire in Utah and the country.

As of Monday morning, the fire has burned over 107,000 acres. It’s 95% contained.

Fire crews made significant progress on Sunday on chipping, where they turn dry fuels like cut tree limbs into wood chips. This helps maintain containment lines and prevent more fire spread.

The Monticello Ranger District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest is still closed because of the fire.

Utah is considering a rate hike settlement from Rocky Mountain Power

Utah’s utility regulator may soon decide whether to accept a settlement from Rocky Mountain Power over a controversial rate hike.

Two years ago, the power company proposed a massive 30% rate increase. After backlash from residents and lawmakers, it cut that almost in half, but was still rejected by the Public Service Commission, which regulates utility companies in the state.

Now, amidst an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court, Rocky Mountain Power offered a settlement with the commission. It includes a 4% increase for the average residential customer, no more rate hikes through 2028, and a $2 billion investment in energy infrastructure.

According to the Utah Office of Consumer Services, customers may not even notice that 4% increase because they just got a rate reduction of 10.5%.

The Public Service Commission held a hearing on Friday over the settlement. The commission’s chair said a decision would come as soon as possible.