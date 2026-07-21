Community unites over concerns about proposed Box Elder data center

Organizers opposed to the proposed Stratos data center project led members of the media on a tour of Hansel Valley on Monday, highlighting what they say are the potential impacts the development could have on the Great Salt Lake, wildlife habitat and surrounding communities.

Rhonda Anderson-Lauritzen, executive vice president of Mineral Resources International, emphasized the importance of preserving Hansel Valley, saying protecting its wetlands, wildlife habitat, and water resources is critical to maintaining the health of the Great Salt Lake and the surrounding ecosystem.

“We want it to be pure. We want it to be the wetlands keep pure the lake pure, right? So we want a healthy wetland system,” Anderson-Lauritzen said. “We want the water itself to be pure. We want the water to be at its healthy levels, and it's the right thing to do.”

The proposed project in Box Elder County has drawn scrutiny over its size and potential demands on water and energy resources. During the tour, organizers stopped at several locations, including Salt Wells Wildlife Habitat Area, Monument Point, and Locomotive Springs Wildlife Management Area, to explain why they believe the area should be protected.

“It feels like the whole political climate has shifted,” Anderson-Lauritzen said. “Like before, it was more development is better. Always more, more, more. This was an inflection point. I'm telling you. People in the state of Utah have said enough. We need a pause.”

Ben Abbott, executive director of Grow the Flow said residents can have a greater influence on public policy by organizing together.

“When you're facing a big threat, what is the most important thing you can do as an individual?” Abbott said. “Well, the answer is, don't act as an individual — get organized, build power. And that's what we have seen here.”

The media tour was hosted by Mineral Resources International and Grow the Flow. Organizers said they hope the event helps the public better understand the proposed project's location and the environmental concerns they believe should be considered as discussions over the Stratos Project continue.