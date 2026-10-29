Historic ghost tours bring the spooky spirit to Logan

Logan’s Historic Downtown Ghost Tour brings people to experience ghost tales first hand. Each tour consists of four tales in different locations throughout downtown Logan.

Tours start in dark room on the ground floor of the Thatcher-Young Mansion. A woman tells a spooky story to a group of people that fill the space.

The person the story is about has long since departed from this world. The story is about a woman that once lived in the manor from when it was built in 1878 till she died.

“Everyone loves ghost stories, so we started telling them here. We started doing some research and figuring out what is going on, and now we tell these stories every year,” said David Sidwell, the director of the Bridgerland Storytelling Guild.

They’ve worked with Logan Downtown Alliance for the last 13 years to find these ghost stories.

Sidwell said they find the folktales through local business owners and by doing their own research. They’ve been able to tell four new stories each year about the downtown area.

“Everybody remembers hearing a ghost story somewhere: slumber party, a campout, grandma,” said David Bishop, one of the tour’s storytellers.

He told his story from within the Fabrics Stylish Bernina quilt shop on Main Street.

The group ended the tour outside where they now make their way through the downtown’s dark, quiet streets.

The last day of the tours is Friday.