© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cache Water District Board 2026 Voter Guide

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:39 PM MDT
2026 election

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots have already been mailed out. Here's what you need to know to vote for Cache Water District board members, who serve for four-year terms.

Find your voting district. Districts not included in the map are not up for election in 2026.

  • At Large
  • Logan District 3
  • Northeast District 5
  • South District 6
  • Southeast District 7
  • How to Vote

At Large

This seat is on the ballot for all Cache County voters.

An overhead view of Cutler Marsh with people kayaking.
Politics
Cache Water District candidate calls for shift in district priorities
Naomi Cragun

Logan District 3

The proposed $310 million Logan River Watershed Project aims to modernize aging irrigation infrastructure and improve flood control. But the project has drawn public pushback.
Politics
Former Logan mayoral rivals split over $310M plan in water board race
Naomi Cragun

Northeast District 5

South District 6

Southeast District 7

  • Bethany Neilson

How to Vote

Click here to check your registration status. If you are not registered to vote, you will have to register and vote in-person on Election Day.

Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsCache County
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now, as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital programming. When I'm not working with our team to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby