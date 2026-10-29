Cache Water District Board 2026 Voter Guide

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots have already been mailed out. Here's what you need to know to vote for Cache Water District board members, who serve for four-year terms.

Find your voting district. Districts not included in the map are not up for election in 2026.



At Large

Logan District 3

Northeast District 5

South District 6

Southeast District 7

How to Vote

At Large

This seat is on the ballot for all Cache County voters.



Scott Mershon

Kirt Lindley

Logan District 3

Northeast District 5

South District 6

Southeast District 7

Bethany Neilson

How to Vote

Click here to check your registration status. If you are not registered to vote, you will have to register and vote in-person on Election Day.

Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

