A New Era: The Inaugural Concert Featuring Steven Sharp Nelson

The Southwest Symphony will be performing at its new home at the America First performing Arts Center on Friday September 18th at 7:00 p.m.

A New Home. A Legacy Continued. A Historic Night.

Ten years ago, the Southwest Symphony began a new chapter under the baton of Maestro Lucas Darger. This season, that journey reaches a milestone as we return to our newly renovated home at the America First Performing Arts Center. This inaugural performance doesn't just open a season; it opens a new chapter for the arts in Southern Utah.

Be among the first to experience the breathtaking acoustics of the hall as we officially cut the ribbon on this world-class stage. We are thrilled to be joined by global sensation Steven Sharp Nelson of The Piano Guys for a performance that bridges the gap between classical tradition and modern innovation.

From the iconic power of Beethoven’s Fifth and the 1812 Overture to the electric energy of "Secrets" and "Kung Fu Panda," this concert is a celebration of where we’ve been and where we are going. It is an evening that embodies the heart and soul of the Southwest Symphony. Join us as we celebrate ten seasons of music and the beginning of a bold new era.

SPONSORED BY CACHE VALLEY BANK