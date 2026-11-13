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Screening of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey with Roundtable Discussion

Screening of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey with Roundtable Discussion

The College of Arts and Sciences presents a Screening of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey with Roundtable Discussion on Friday December 11th at 4:00 p.m. in the USU Caine Performance Hall. Registration is required.

Celebrate the last day of classes with a free showing of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey. The screening will be followed by the opportunity to ask USU faculty about the film, its adaptation, and the controversies that have arisen since its release. This event is the culmination of the Odyssey Book Club, but participation in the book club is not required to attend the screening. Seats are limited, so registration is required.

Register here: https://artsci.usu.edu/events/semester-of-the-odyssey

USU Caine Performance Hall (Manon Caine Russell Kathryn Caine Wanlass)
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
USU Caine Performance Hall (Manon Caine Russell Kathryn Caine Wanlass)
Engineering Lab Walkway
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-0163
https://artmuseum.usu.edu/