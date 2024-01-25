Wildlife officials say 2 deer killed illegally by Porcupine Reservoir

State wildlife officials are looking for tips from the public after two mule deer — a doe and a yearling buck — were killed this month in Cache County.

Nick Vidrine, a conservation officer with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, is the officer investigating the poaching.

“We determined that both deer were shot from along the roadway, there at Porcupine Reservoir right across from the boat ramp," Vidrine said. "The deer was standing there probably, I want to say 30 yards off the side of the road, shot several times, likely with the same gun.”

If you or someone you know has information about the deer killings, please call the DWR's poaching hotline at 1-800-662-3337.