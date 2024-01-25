© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Wildlife officials say 2 deer killed illegally by Porcupine Reservoir

Utah Public Radio | By Jacob Scholl
Published January 25, 2024 at 8:19 AM MST
A male deer standing in a slightly snowy field.
Utah Office of Tourism
/
Utah Office of Tourism
A mule deer in a snowy field

State wildlife officials are looking for tips from the public after two mule deer — a doe and a yearling buck — were killed this month in Cache County.

Nick Vidrine, a conservation officer with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, is the officer investigating the poaching.

“We determined that both deer were shot from along the roadway, there at Porcupine Reservoir right across from the boat ramp," Vidrine said. "The deer was standing there probably, I want to say 30 yards off the side of the road, shot several times, likely with the same gun.”

If you or someone you know has information about the deer killings, please call the DWR's poaching hotline at 1-800-662-3337.
Jacob Scholl
Reporter Jacob Scholl covers northern Utah as part of a newly-created partnership between The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio. Scholl writes for The Tribune and appears on-air for UPR.
