Water officials seek public input on plan to improve Logan River watershed

Water officials are seeking public comments on a proposal to improve the Logan River watershed in Cache Valley.

The Logan River Watershed Project has several goals, including improving agricultural water management and efficiency; along with expanding local flood channels, which local water officials say are inadequate.

For example, the project study says recent population growth in Cache Valley has converted permeable farmland into surfaces that are instead water-repellent, which contributes to increased stormwater runoff. The existing canals are not equipped to handle the additional water from large storms.

Zan Murray, executive vice president for J-U-B Engineering, a company involved in the study, detailed the ongoing project to the Logan Municipal Council last Tuesday. Murray explained how careful planning can help prevent flooding in Logan.

“If we can create these fuse points where overflows can go forward and go west, that alleviates flooding, which is really an important part of the watershed protection program," Murray said.

Public comments are open until Wednesday, April 10, and you can submit your comment by sending an email to loganriver@utwatershed.com.

For more details on the potential plans of action to improve the watershed, you can visit the project's website here.