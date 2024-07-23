© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

Utah creates plan to mitigate toxic dust from Great Salt Lake

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:02 AM MDT
A large cloud of orange dust blows across a wetland. Large mountains are in the background.
Aimee Van Tatenhove
Dust is blown off of the dry Great Salt Lake lake bed near Brigham City, Utah during a wind event.

The Great Salt Lake Deputy Commissioner has created a priority list to tackle potentially toxic dust coming from the exposed lakebed.

Though Great Salt Lake's water levels have improved after two consecutive strong winters, only 15-20% of dust hot spots have been covered, climate scientist Kevin Perry with the University of Utah told FOX 13 News.

Those hot spots blow dust into nearby communities like Salt Lake City, Ogden, and Farmington. This leads to an increase in particulate matter, tiny droplets that can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, or even get into deeper parts of the lungs and blood. The dust also contains harmful minerals like arsenic, cadmium, copper, and lead.

Research is also being done into other possible consequences of the dust, including potential long-term health issues and effects on crops or soil.

Scientists and state officials met in May to discuss the problem, and from that came Great Salt Lake Deputy Commissioner Tim Davis’ new action plan.

"Even though a lot of work has been done around the Great Salt Lake and dust ... there’s a lot we don’t know,” Davis said. “So this is the first time from the Great Salt Lake commissioner’s Office, pulling everybody together and saying what do we need to know.”

Many of the priorities involved getting a better understanding of what’s in the dust, where it’s most likely to come from, who and what is affected by it, and how severe those effects are.

The plan's action items include:

  • Investing in an improved monitoring network for dust
  • Getting a better understanding of health implications from exposure
  • Developing real-time public education tools
  • Identifying and testing cost-effective mitigation measures while securing more water for the lake

The commission plans to utilize quarterly Great Salt Lake dust meetings to provide feedback on studies and implementation of these action items.
Great Salt Lake, Great Salt Lake Commissioner, Air Pollution, The Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
