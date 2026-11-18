This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 18. In this edition:



You can harvest your own Christmas tree on Bureau of Land Management land

This holiday season, you can once again harvest your own Christmas tree on Bureau of Land Management lands in Utah.

The agency’s $2 permits let Utahns pick out and cut down a pinyon pine, juniper, or white fir tree in designated areas across the state.

Those interested will need to bring supplies to remove their chosen tree, including a handsaw, tarp, and rope.

Permits are available online or at Bureau of Land Management Utah field offices.

As temperatures fall, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning rises

Temperatures are starting to drop in Utah, which means more people are staying indoors and turning up the heat. With that heat, though, comes increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is called the “silent killer” because it’s odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It can build up in homes because of appliances, poorly ventilated buildings, and idling parked cars with faulty exhaust systems.

There are roughly 100,000 carbon monoxide poisonings across the country every year, including the death of five people last month in Cache County.

According to Utah Poison Control, the best way to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is having your furnace checked and keeping working carbon monoxide monitors in your home.

As some data center pauses end, Salt Lake City starts its own

Some cities’ restrictions on data centers have started to run out, but Salt Lake City just started its own.

The city council voted on Tuesday to prohibit data center development for about six months.

During that pause, the city wants to work on new rules to address concerns like water and power use, air quality, and noise.

However, city council staff said a data center proposed near Northpoint could still move forward under the existing zoning.