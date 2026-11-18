Last Friday, USU’s theater program opened their second show of the season, “She Loves Me,” but Tuesday’s performance was one of a kind. That’s because the cast consisted only of understudies. Theater Department Head Richie Call calls this the “Free the Understudy Initiative.”

Vanessa Ballam, show director and head of the musical theater degree, said they’ve had understudies for each show since 2020.

“It’s a practice in the industry," Ballam said, "and the expectation is that these students come to all the rehearsals, they learn everything, they’re not guaranteed actual rehearsal time for themselves with the director. … The onus is on the understudy to figure it out.”

But until now, they’ve never gotten the chance to show off their work in a planned performance, and alongside all their fellow understudies.

Aurelia Harrison is one of those understudies, performing as Ilona Ritter, a wisecracking 30-something clerk with a troubled love life. Harrison, one of the first members of the new musical theater degree, explained how the Free the Understudies Initiative came to be.

“Richie came to the dean with the initiative," Harrison said, "and the dean was so kind and gave funding for that opportunity to be brought for ‘She Loves Me.’ Now going forward, as of fall 2027, they will have designated understudy nights.”

This school year, USU’s theater department saw their highest enrollment rate yet, doubling in size from 2024 as the musical theater degree enters its second year.

This spike in enrollment has made for difficult casting decisions, since faculty want to ensure each student gets the most experience possible. That’s why they introduced understudy performances — but it’s not all they’re introducing. Ballam said she’s looking forward to some new changes.

“Starting next year, instead of producing a four-show season, we’re producing an eight-show season," Ballam said. "I could not be more enthusiastic about the direction that we’re going, and I think it’s a real testament to my colleagues in this department who are able to go, ‘Okay, our department’s changing, how can we best serve our students?’”

That means USU will be performing two shows at once, one on the main stage and one studio performance, allowing more of the theater department’s students a chance to perform.

Although the understudy performance of "She Loves Me" has passed, you can get tickets to the remaining performances online.