When Medicare recipient Kevin Knotek received an extra $90 in his bank account a few weeks ago, he was confused.

“Then within 24, 48 hours, I got an email from the president,” the Cody, Wyoming, resident said.

It said the one-time payment came from the Medicare Improvement Fund and was intended to make the program more affordable for some enrollees.

“This will ensure these funds benefit YOU and your individual healthcare needs,” said the Oct. 8 email signed by President Trump.

He said the goal is to offset the costs of premiums for the more than 20 million seniors enrolled in Part B of traditional Medicare. These are people who may be in the middle income-wise, since they don’t get extra premium assistance for being lower income or pay extra premiums for being higher income. The payments didn't reach the other about 40 million people enrolled in Medicare.

In an Oct. 2 Truth Social post , Trump said the one-time payments will “substantially LOWER costs for our Seniors.” The extra $90 could cover the $78 annual premium increase recently announced for next year, bringing monthly payments from $202.90 to 209.40. Those premiums have been steadily rising, with an about $215 annual increase , or from $185 to $202.90 a month.

Knotek says the one-time payment to enrollees could help some people, but it likely won’t make much of a dent for many amid ongoing rising health costs.

“It would've gone further had we improved the system with that money rather than doling it out with a letter from the president just before the elections,” said Knotek, who retired recently in Wyoming after decades of public service in Alaska.

The payments drained the roughly $2 billion Medicare Improvement Fund, which was created by Congress in 2008, but has rarely been used. Experts, such as Juliette Cubanski, said the fund was intended for what it sounds like: to improve Medicare.

“It's not clear that Congress intended the money to be spent in this way in terms of sending money directly to beneficiaries,” said Juliette Cubanski, vice president and director of the program on Medicare policy at health research group and news outlet KFF.

Cubanski agreed that sending money directly to Medicare enrollees could be helpful for some individuals, but it won’t help make long-term sustainable improvements to the program, and it may not offset rising costs, like drug prices and other out-of-pocket expenses.

According to KFF , out-of-pocket spending per person was $115 in 1970 — or $703 when adjusted for inflation. By 2023, that number had more than doubled to reach $1,514 per person.

“It certainly seems reasonable to think that for a lot of people, it really is not going to make much of a dent in helping them with cost of living concerns,” Cubanski said.

She said, like Knotek, many enrollees got the payment through direct deposit, and they may not have noticed it hit their account.

Once Knotek realized what the money was, he decided he didn’t need it, since he lives comfortably on his savings and Social Security.

“I thought, ‘Well, maybe there's someplace else that $90 could go,’” Knotek said.

Unbeknownst to this reporter, he ended up giving it to Wyoming Public Media, which is a nonprofit.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is