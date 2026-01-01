Hello! My name is Jajue Gibson, and I love working with music! I am the producer of the Corner Concert series, and have loved working alongside UPR. I play the drums in several bands, and I love getting to see all the cool local bands make their way to the corner. I also enjoy skateboarding and hiking. I am currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in data analytics, with a minor in marketing at Utah State University. Contact me for any Corner Concert-related questions!