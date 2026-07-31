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Corner Concert Series
A show designed to showcase local Utah musical artists and highlight public radio.

Corner Concert Series: Sunny Day Soap Opera audio exclusive

Utah Public Radio | By Jajue Gibson
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
Three people perform on two guitars and a keyboard.
Sunny Day Soap Opera

Welcome to the first-ever Radio exclusive corner concert episode! This episode features progressive rock band Sunny Day Soap Opera!

Sunny Day Soap Opera hails from Ogden, Utah, and has established a strong local following due to their unique post-rock sound, taking inspiration from bands such as Black Country New Road and King Crimson. Their unique blend of progressive rock, folk, and even classical will take you on a musical journey you have never experienced.

The band consists of Kaes Hansen on Guitar, Sky Story on Bass, Zeke Magruder on piano, and Jajue Gibson on drums. Their setlist today includes the songs Silver, Ash & Vomit, and The Machine.
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Programs MusicLocal MusicUPR
Jajue Gibson
Hello! My name is Jajue Gibson, and I love working with music! I am the producer of the Corner Concert series, and have loved working alongside UPR. I play the drums in several bands, and I love getting to see all the cool local bands make their way to the corner. I also enjoy skateboarding and hiking. I am currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in data analytics, with a minor in marketing at Utah State University. Contact me for any Corner Concert-related questions!
See stories by Jajue Gibson