Corner Concert Series: Sunny Day Soap Opera audio exclusive

Welcome to the first-ever Radio exclusive corner concert episode! This episode features progressive rock band Sunny Day Soap Opera!

Sunny Day Soap Opera hails from Ogden, Utah, and has established a strong local following due to their unique post-rock sound, taking inspiration from bands such as Black Country New Road and King Crimson. Their unique blend of progressive rock, folk, and even classical will take you on a musical journey you have never experienced.

The band consists of Kaes Hansen on Guitar, Sky Story on Bass, Zeke Magruder on piano, and Jajue Gibson on drums. Their setlist today includes the songs Silver, Ash & Vomit, and The Machine.