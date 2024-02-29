A Warm Welcome: Utah's housing crisis

People who are homeless may be fleeing domestic violence, have experienced a sudden job loss, or lost their housing. Homelessness can even be hidden by couch surfing or camping. It comes in different forms, and understanding the complexity of each situation is key to effective solutions. Someone you know may be one paycheck away from homelessness.

Utah's housing crisis has a big impact. The increased prices have led to more than just a struggle to make ends meet for some. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, homelessness rates have risen in Utah for two consecutive years, meaning thousands of Utahns have experienced homelessness for the first time. The article notes ”The average price of rent increased more in the two years following the start of the pandemic than in the prior decade." These numbers show that at the core of addressing homelessness is housing.