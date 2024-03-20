A Warm Welcome: Breaking the cycle of homelessness

Do you meet the eye of someone who is homeless? The British Journal of Social Psychology noted higher levels of resignation and worse psychological health outcomes as an impact of chronic social exclusion. By challenging our judgments, we open the door to compassionate interactions, increased support and the potential to break the cycle of homelessness by addressing its root causes.

Homelessness isn't just an issue; it's about real people with real stories and struggles. Listen to this quote from a study about homelessness: ” Well it’s tough. Like I don’t have any money, I have no finances. And it’s hard to get on social assistance. Its kind of like, once you’re down, you gotta stay down.” Listening to the voices and experiences of our unhoused lets them inspire us to create a more compassionate community for all.