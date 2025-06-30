The dignity of difference on Access Utah

In April, Utah State University alumni, students, faculty and staff representing the Heravi Peace Institute traveled to Uzbekistan to attend the Diplomacy of the Heart Conference, an international gathering dedicated to intercultural understanding and peacebuilding. Celebrating “the dignity of difference,” the conference brought together scholars, students and peacebuilders from across the world to explore how literature, law, religion and youth leadership intersect in global peace efforts.

Today we’ll talk with two of the participants. Emma Martins is an international studies student pursuing the global peacebuilding certificate at USU. Austin Knuppe is Heravi Peace Institute director and USU Assistant Professor of Political Science.