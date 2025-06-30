© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The dignity of difference on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 30, 2025 at 2:40 PM MDT
Dozens of diverse, colorful flags representing different countries hang over a street.
Luis Desiro
/
Unsplash

In April, Utah State University alumni, students, faculty and staff representing the Heravi Peace Institute traveled to Uzbekistan to attend the Diplomacy of the Heart Conference, an international gathering dedicated to intercultural understanding and peacebuilding. Celebrating “the dignity of difference,” the conference brought together scholars, students and peacebuilders from across the world to explore how literature, law, religion and youth leadership intersect in global peace efforts.

Today we’ll talk with two of the participants. Emma Martins is an international studies student pursuing the global peacebuilding certificate at USU. Austin Knuppe is Heravi Peace Institute director and USU Assistant Professor of Political Science.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
