Both Sides of the Aisle

New immigration legislation, Gov. Cox at the Mexico border and bills before the Utah Legislature

By John Dougall,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:23 PM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle – From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by John Dougall, the Utah State Auditor. They discuss the immigration bill currently before Congress, former President Trump's opposition to the bill, the Nevada presidential primary and caucus and the Super Tuesday. They also discuss Gov. Cox's visit to the southern border, his comments on Black History Month, a Congressional hearing on social media companies and bills going through the Utah Legislature.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

