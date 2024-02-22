Houthi rebels, Trump's legal woes and funding Major League Baseball in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member.

The hosts discuss the escalating attacks by Houthi rebels, the $355 million fine given to former President Trump in New York, the date for Trump's hush-money trial, the controversy surrounding Georgia's Fulton County district attorney and who could be Trump's running mate. They also discuss $1 billion in public funding going to an MLB complex in Salt Lake City, potential new tax cuts and a bill to limit public access to Utah officials' calendars.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.