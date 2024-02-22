© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Houthi rebels, Trump's legal woes and funding Major League Baseball in Utah

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member.

The hosts discuss the escalating attacks by Houthi rebels, the $355 million fine given to former President Trump in New York, the date for Trump's hush-money trial, the controversy surrounding Georgia's Fulton County district attorney and who could be Trump's running mate. They also discuss $1 billion in public funding going to an MLB complex in Salt Lake City, potential new tax cuts and a bill to limit public access to Utah officials' calendars.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

