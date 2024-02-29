Michigan's primary results, Trump endorsements, Utah's budget and tax cuts

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the results from the Michigan presidential primaries, Nikki Haley's visit to Utah, Super Tuesday, the endorsement of former President Donald Trump by Utah officials and President Biden's praise for Gov. Cox's Disagree Better initiative. They also discuss the Utah budget, investment in the urban core, changes to the Utah Legislature, tax cuts and increases to teacher incomes in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.