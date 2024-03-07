Super Tuesday, Utah's GOP caucuses and Legislative Session takeaways

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley suspending her presidential campaign, results from Utah, GOP caucuses and SCOTUS ruling on former President Trump's ballot eligibility. They also discuss Trump's comment about Romney, takeaways from the Utah 2024 Legislative Session and the bills on Gov. Cox's desk.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.