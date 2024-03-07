© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Super Tuesday, Utah's GOP caucuses and Legislative Session takeaways

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published March 7, 2024 at 8:28 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley suspending her presidential campaign, results from Utah, GOP caucuses and SCOTUS ruling on former President Trump's ballot eligibility. They also discuss Trump's comment about Romney, takeaways from the Utah 2024 Legislative Session and the bills on Gov. Cox's desk.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle Super TuesdayDonald TrumpCaucus MeetingsSim Gill2024 Legislative SessionUPR
Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
