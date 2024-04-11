© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Presidential candidates, public lands and ceremonial bill signings

By Natalie Gochnour,
Ryan WilcoxShireen Ghorbani
Published April 11, 2024 at 8:51 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss former President Donald Trump, third-party candidates, endangered species, public lands, the death of former Sen. Joe Lieberman and Trump's comments on Ronna McDaniel. They also discuss Rep. Matt Gaetz's endorsement of Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, Rep. John Curtis and the importance of ceremonial bill signings.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Natalie Gochnour
Ryan Wilcox
Shireen Ghorbani
