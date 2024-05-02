Military aid, student protests, and the Utah GOP convention

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Biden signing the $95 billion military aid package, the conflict in Gaza, college protests across the country, and the presidential immunity case before the Supreme Court of the United States. They also discuss the Utah GOP convention, Gov. Cox's poor reception at the convention, and Lt. Gov. Henderson's comments.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.