Third-party candidates, Disagree Better, and interim meetings in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss third-party candidates in presidential politics, defects in Boeing's aircraft, hunger strikes on college campuses, and the impact of Gov. Cox's "Disagree Better" initiative. They also discuss Utah's interim legislative meetings, when to engage with your representatives, the role of a part-time legislature, and the name of Utah's NHL hockey franchise.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.