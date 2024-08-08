Harris' VP pick, the Olympics, abortion access, and Phil Lyman

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, her campaign's momentum, former President Trump's comments about Harris, and border policy in the presidential race. They also discuss the Olympics, controversies at the games, politicians' tweets, Utah Rep. Phil Lyman's contesting of the gubernatorial election, abortion in Utah, and the economy.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.