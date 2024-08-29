© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Middle East foreign policy, Trump endorsements, and Utah's public lands

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen GhorbaniJohn Dougall
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:10 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East, Vice President Kamala Harris' foreign policy, the record-breaking $540 million raised by the Harris presidential campaign, new endorsements for former President Donald Trump, and Governor Spencer Cox and Trump's meeting at Arlington National Cemetery. They also discuss the rally against the constitutional amendment passed by the Utah Legislature, a lawsuit over Utah's federally controlled lands, Utah election audits, and a poll on the race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Middle EastKamala HarrisDonald TrumpFederal LandsState AuditUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Related Content