Middle East foreign policy, Trump endorsements, and Utah's public lands

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East, Vice President Kamala Harris' foreign policy, the record-breaking $540 million raised by the Harris presidential campaign, new endorsements for former President Donald Trump, and Governor Spencer Cox and Trump's meeting at Arlington National Cemetery. They also discuss the rally against the constitutional amendment passed by the Utah Legislature, a lawsuit over Utah's federally controlled lands, Utah election audits, and a poll on the race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.