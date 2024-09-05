Abortion, IVF, Arlington Cemetery, and Utah election audit

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's first interview since launching their presidential ticket, former President Donald Trump's changing position on abortion and IVF, the latest on Trump's classified documents case, and the controversy surrounding Trump and Gov. Cox's event at Arlington National Cemetery. They also discuss the state's election audits of collected signatures, Sen. Mike Lee's attempt to pass a voter ID law, a canceled meeting on problems with the state caucus system, and Utah Rep. Trevor Lee's posting a video of a Muslim celebration.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.